Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Estonia to stop funding Russian-language education

by Kateryna Hodunova January 16, 2024 1:54 PM 1 min read
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks to reporters in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 15, 2023. (Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia will stop funding Russian-language education, the Estonian parliament announced on Jan. 15, citing Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The Estonian government reportedly intends to switch to a "unified Estonian-language education" system, meaning it will no longer dedicate funds toward supporting Russian-language schools.

"It's written in the Constitution: the state language of Estonia is Estonian, and everyone has the right to study in the Estonian language," Kallas said, adding that Estonia has no desire to "Russify" the state's children.

Kallas said the move is aimed at encouraging more people to use the Estonian language and to ensure that all Estonians become part of a "unified information space."

Estonia began transitioning toward a unified Estonian-language education system in December 2022 following the implementation of a new bill, aiming to reduce the number of schools in the country teaching primarily in the Russian language.

According to the bill, a full transition will be finalized by 2033.

Opinion: The secret scars of Ukraine’s mental health crisis
As Ukraine endures the ravages of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the impact extends far beyond the physical destruction of its cities and the displacement of its people. A silent but equally devastating crisis is unfolding: the severe deterioration of the mental health of the Ukrainian population in…
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.