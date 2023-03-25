Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Erdogan calls on Putin to end war "through negotiations" in phone call

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023 4:48 PM 1 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “the importance Turkey attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations," in a March 25 phone call, Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his “positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” even though Russia agreed to prolong the participation in the UN-backed deal for 60 days, not 120 as Ukraine has done.

According to Erdogan's office, both also discussed strengthening relations between the two countries. Erdogan and Putin had agreed to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion.

In its statement on the call between the two presidents, the Kremlin didn't mentioned Erdogan’s call for the immediate cessation of Russia’s war through negotiations.

On Jan. 5, Erdogan told Putin that peace efforts in Russia’s war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution.”

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
