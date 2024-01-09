Skip to content
Energy Ministry: Russian forces fired on repair workers twice over past 2 days

by Nate Ostiller January 9, 2024 7:13 PM 1 min read
Electricity pylons stand in the dawn in Ukraine on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Workers repairing damaged energy infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast were fired on by Russian forces twice over the past two days but still managed to restore power to 1,000 people, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Jan. 9. None of the workers were injured in the attack.

Over the winter of 2022-2023, Russia engaged in a persistent campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing large-scale outages and damage to the grid.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped at the end of 2023, mirroring its strategy from last year.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said on Jan. 4 that Russia had again damaged a front-line thermal power plant, the 12th time it had been targeted in the last 2.5 months.

The Energy Ministry said that the workers had come under fire in the village of Vesele the previous day and in Slobozhanske earlier on Jan. 9.

Their working conditions were complicated by poor weather, the ministry added.

Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Another procurement scandal spotlights Defense Ministry contractor
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Nate Ostiller
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
