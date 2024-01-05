DTEK: Russian attacks target, damage front-line power plant again

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Jan. 4 again damaged a front-line thermal power plant operated by Ukraine's energy giant DTEK that has been struck repeatedly before, the company reported on Jan. 5.

For security reasons, DTEK does not specify where plants hit by strikes are located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Over the winter of 2022-2023, Russia engaged in a persistent campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing large-scale outages and damage to the grid.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped at the end of 2023, mirroring its strategy from last year.

DTEK said the plant struck on Jan. 4 had been attacked more than a dozen times in the past 2.5 months. In one Russian strike, five workers were injured.

The Jan. 4 strike caused serious damage to the plant's equipment but caused no casualties.