DTEK: Russian attacks target, damage front-line power plant again

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 3:17 PM 1 min read
A DTEK emergency crew fixes a powerline on top of an electric pylon in the summer of 2022 in an unknown village still bearing the marks of Russia's war. Photo for illustrative purposes (DTEK)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Jan. 4 again damaged a front-line thermal power plant operated by Ukraine's energy giant DTEK that has been struck repeatedly before, the company reported on Jan. 5.

For security reasons, DTEK does not specify where plants hit by strikes are located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Over the winter of 2022-2023, Russia engaged in a persistent campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing large-scale outages and damage to the grid.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped at the end of 2023, mirroring its strategy from last year.

DTEK said the plant struck on Jan. 4 had been attacked more than a dozen times in the past 2.5 months. In one Russian strike, five workers were injured.

The Jan. 4 strike caused serious damage to the plant's equipment but caused no casualties.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
