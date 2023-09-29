Energy Ministry: IAEA demands Russia immediately leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference has adopted a resolution on the immediate return of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Ukraine's full control, the Energy Ministry reported on Sept. 29.

The document calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all military and other unauthorized personnel from the plant's territory to ensure its safe and secure operation, according to the report.

Sixty-nine countries supported the resolution, proposed by Canada, Finland, and Costa Rica, during the Conference's 67th session, the ministry wrote.

The IAEA hasn't yet reported on the resolution's adoption.

"We are grateful to each country for their vote in support of compliance with the guarantees of nuclear and radiation safety. Acceptance of Ukraine to the IAEA's Board of Governors, as well as the adoption of a resolution calling for the return of the Zaporizhzhia plant to the control of Ukraine, is proof that the civilized world is with us," said Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

A day before, the UN nuclear watchdog said that Ukraine has been elected to serve on its Board of Governors — one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located in Enerhodar, has been under Russian control since the initial phase of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in March last year.

Russian forces have been using the nuclear power plant as a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian-controlled territory.