Ukraine to serve on IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine has been elected to serve on the Board of Governors for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the UN nuclear watchdog's statement posted on Sept. 28.

“Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the 2023–2024 period,” reads the IAEA statement. Among the newly elected members are Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Paraguay, Spain, and Ukraine.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the decision: "This not only underscores our international security role but also provides real opportunities for Ukraine to influence the adoption of decisions that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community."

Zelensky said that Ukraine will do everything to implement the first point of its Peace Formula – nuclear and radiation security. "(And we will) ensure the complete liberation of our Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the Russian occupiers and secure Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian radiation blackmail," he added.



