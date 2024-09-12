The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Energy, Energy security, Russia's attacks on energy, Kyiv Oblast
Energy Ministry: explosive device found at electrical substation in Kyiv Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil September 12, 2024 11:06 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive object was discovered near an electrical substation in Kyiv Oblast, the Energy Ministry reported on Sept. 12.

The object was found during an inspection of the substation, according to the ministry.

Authorities removed and seized the item afterward.

No additional details were provided by the ministry.

The post on Telegram also mentioned that energy workers restored power to over 30,000 consumers.

Additionally, the ministry said that due to Russian shelling yesterday, electrical substations in Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Sumy Oblasts were affected, with mass power outages reported.

Over 150 miners trapped underground at Donetsk Oblast mine due to Russian attacks
Russian strikes have cut off power to Dobropillia and nearby settlements, including coal mines.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
