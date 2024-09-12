Energy Ministry: explosive device found at electrical substation in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive object was discovered near an electrical substation in Kyiv Oblast, the Energy Ministry reported on Sept. 12.

The object was found during an inspection of the substation, according to the ministry.

Authorities removed and seized the item afterward.

No additional details were provided by the ministry.

The post on Telegram also mentioned that energy workers restored power to over 30,000 consumers.

Additionally, the ministry said that due to Russian shelling yesterday, electrical substations in Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Sumy Oblasts were affected, with mass power outages reported.