Energy Ministry: Explosive device found at electrical substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive device was discovered at an electrical substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Energy Ministry reported on May 26.

The police and sappers were called to remove the device, according to the ministry.

The ministry did not provide more details on the incident.

The ministry also said that a Russian overnight missile attack led to over 11,000 households in Khmelnytskyi Oblast being left without power supply.

In the morning, the electricity supply was reportedly restored.

Russian attacks also damaged gas distribution networks in Kharkiv and Vinnytsia oblasts, cutting off gas supply for over 1,000 households, the ministry added.