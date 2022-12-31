Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Energy Minister: ‘Serious damage’ prevented during Russia’s New Year’s Eve attack thanks to ‘excellent’ air defense

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 6:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Dec. 31 that the “excellent work” of Ukraine’s air defense prevented “serious damage” to the energy infrastructure during Russia’s mass missile strike on New Year’s Eve.

“The enemy tries to break us in every way,” Halushchenko said in a Facebook post. “However, despite the aggressor's plans, Ukrainian energy workers will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity on New Year's Eve.”

Since Russia began its months-long bombardment campaign to take out Ukraine’s energy system, Ukraine has struggled to cope with the severe energy deficit.

Kyiv and many other urban areas were forced to roll out emergency power outages, as well as scheduled blackouts, to preserve electricity during the difficult winter months. “These are the most difficult Christmas and New Year holidays in the entire history of independent Ukraine," Halushchenko said.

Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Dec. 31, killing at least one person and wounding at least 20 in Kyiv on New Year’s Eve.

Russia fires missiles at Ukrainian cities on New Year's Eve, killing at least 1, injuring 28
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.