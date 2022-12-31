Energy Minister: ‘Serious damage’ prevented during Russia’s New Year’s Eve attack thanks to ‘excellent’ air defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Dec. 31 that the “excellent work” of Ukraine’s air defense prevented “serious damage” to the energy infrastructure during Russia’s mass missile strike on New Year’s Eve.

“The enemy tries to break us in every way,” Halushchenko said in a Facebook post. “However, despite the aggressor's plans, Ukrainian energy workers will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity on New Year's Eve.”

Since Russia began its months-long bombardment campaign to take out Ukraine’s energy system, Ukraine has struggled to cope with the severe energy deficit.

Kyiv and many other urban areas were forced to roll out emergency power outages, as well as scheduled blackouts, to preserve electricity during the difficult winter months. “These are the most difficult Christmas and New Year holidays in the entire history of independent Ukraine," Halushchenko said.

Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Dec. 31, killing at least one person and wounding at least 20 in Kyiv on New Year’s Eve.