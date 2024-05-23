Skip to content
Energoatom: Workers restore power connection to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after potential blackout warning

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 5:36 PM 2 min read
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as seen on Sept. 11, 2022. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include new updates on the restoration of the power supply.

Ukraine's nuclear energy agency Energoatom said on May 23 that workers had restored the main external power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after earlier warnings that it was disconnected.

The plant is now connected to two powerlines, Energoatom said.

Energoatom said earlier that the disconnected power supply caused the facility to be on the "verge of blackout." It did not specify the reason for the disconnection.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power station in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Moscow of using the plant as a launching site for drone attacks, presenting a serious security hazard.

Energoatom said earlier the plant would be in a total blackout if the other power line failed.

"Russian (forces) continue to create an extremely dangerous situation" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, said Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

"In order to prevent the development of worst-case scenarios, the station must be returned to the control of the legitimate operator – Energoatom as soon as possible."

Energoatom said that the plant has experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial shutdown since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.