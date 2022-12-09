Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Energoatom: Russian troops assault Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s staff

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2022 4:08 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces “severely beat” the head of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s department of social programs, Oleksii Trubenkov, and his deputy Yurii Androsov on Dec. 8, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom. They did it in front of other employees of the occupied plant and then took the two men away, Energoatom reported.

Russian troops also detained Kostiantyn Beiner, the plant’s shift chief, who is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety, the energy operator added.

With these actions, Russian occupying forces are trying “to gain loyalty” from the pro-Ukrainian staff, force more employees to sign contracts with Russia’s state nuclear power operator Rosatom, and report to Russian leadership about the “support” of the Ukrainian personnel, according to Energoatom.

Life near Russian-occupied nuclear plant: ‘I don’t know if tomorrow will come’
The Kyiv Independent

The Ukrainian operator reported on Dec. 1 that the newly appointed by Russia “head” of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Yury Chernichuk, had been ordered to try to convince the staff to transfer to Rosatom. He promised them alleged “high wages, stability, and social benefits.”

Russian troops have been in control of the plant since early March and have used it as a military base and attacks on Ukraine, according to multiple reports by Ukrainian authorities and local officials.

Russia’s nuclear blackmail, explained (VIDEO)
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.