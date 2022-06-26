Energoatom: Russian missile passed 'critically low' over nuclear power plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom accused Russia of committing "another act of nuclear terrorism," saying in the early morning of June 26 that a Russian missile passed critically low over the South Ukraine nuclear power plant. "Any damage to the existing power unit will lead to severe consequences and could threaten the world with a terrible nuclear catastrophe," the company said. It added that the missile likely flew in the direction of Kyiv, where on the same morning, a Russian strike hit a residential building, killing at least one person.