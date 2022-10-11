Energoatom: Russia kidnaps Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's deputy head

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have kidnapped Valerii Martyniuk, deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, holding him in an unknown place and allegedly torturing him, according to state nuclear company Energoatom.

Russian forces are trying to get information about the plant staff from Martyniuk "to force (the plant's) personnel to work for (Russia's nuclear corporation) Rosatom as soon as possible," Energoatom stated.

On Sept. 30, Russian forces kidnapped Ihor Murashov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia plant, in occupied Enerhodar when he was on his way home. In three days, International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi said Murashov had been "returned safely to his family."

