externalZaporizhzhia nuclear plant head released from Russian captivity.

October 3, 2022 7:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi said on Oct. 3 that Ihor Murashov, head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, "returned safely to his family." According to the state nuclear company Energoatom, Russian forces kidnapped Murashov in occupied Enerhodar when he was on his way home on Sept. 30.

