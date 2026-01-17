Embassies say they are staying in Kyiv despite energy crisis, extreme cold, Russian attacks

A view of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 24, 2022. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Foreign embassies based in Kyiv say they are not evacuating staff despite worsening power outages, damage to energy infrastructure, and forecasts of extreme cold, according to responses obtained by the Kyiv Independent.

The statements come as Ukraine’s energy situation worsens amid repeated Russian mass strikes, with a state of emergency declared on Jan. 14 and weather forecasts warning that late January temperatures could drop below –20 degrees Celsius (–4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Kyiv hosts the largest number of foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine, with around 80 based in the capital, making embassies' operational decisions a key indicator of how international partners assess the risks linked to Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure and the country's broader resilience this winter.

In early 2022, almost all foreign embassies left Kyiv due to security risks, as Russia, considered to have the world's second-largest military, launched its full-scale invasion and attempted to take Ukraine's capital within days.

Later that year, after Ukraine repelled the assault on Kyiv, most diplomatic missions returned and resumed operations in the capital. Four years on, many continue to operate from Kyiv. Some say they intend to stay even if the conditions worsen.

Of the 15 embassies and missions contacted, eight said they are staying and continuing to operate from Kyiv, while others did not respond or declined to comment publicly.

Cars drive along Independence Square at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 13, 2026, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Gapon / AFP via Getty Images)

'In Ukraine with Ukrainians'

The U.S. Embassy said it remains open and fully operational.

"The Embassy is currently open and conducting normal operations. We are monitoring the situation," U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Megan Tetrick said in a statement, adding that it continues to advise Americans not to travel to Ukraine.

The Latvian Embassy said it had no plans to leave Kyiv even as conditions worsen, stressing that it intends to "stay in Ukraine with Ukrainians."

Despite lacking central heating, the embassy said it continues hosting official visits, relying on generators, air conditioning, and electric heaters, and regularly reporting on the security and energy situation to authorities in Riga.

Other embassies also confirmed they are staying in Kyiv.

The Swedish Embassy said it likewise has no plans to evacuate staff and is instead focusing on helping personnel cope with everyday challenges caused by outages and the cold. The statement was paired with a Jan. 15 post on X, showing embassy staff working in winter jackets and gloves.

"It is cold in Ukraine and many of our Ukrainian friends are struggling with the day to day life. We are here to support, to work together for energy, for peace, for humanitarian needs," the embassy wrote.

Hello from Kyiv and the Swedish Embassy. ❄️❄️ It is cold in Ukraine and many of our Ukrainian friends are struggling with the day to day life. We are here to support, to work together for energy, for peace, for humanitarian needs. 🇺🇦💙💛🇸🇪#МиТут #WeAreHere pic.twitter.com/okwR2gJBNW — Sweden in Ukraine (@SwedeninUA) January 15, 2026

Several other missions told the Kyiv Independent they are not evacuating, including Poland, Finland, Slovenia, and the EU Delegation.

The Embassy of Slovenia, speaking as an EU member state mission, said their decision was meant to send a political signal of continued support for Ukraine.

Several embassies told the Kyiv Independent they are continuing normal operations in Kyiv, while closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contingency plans.

At the time of publication, the embassies of Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, France, Japan, and the U.K. had not responded to requests for comment. Some embassies declined to comment publicly.