Electricity, water supply largely restored in recently liberated Kherson

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec.4 that electricity has already been restored to 85% of households -- almost 113,000 consumers.

He expects the water supply to soon be restored for 70% of citizens once the pumping station resumes operation.

Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson five times on Dec. 4, damaging a residential building and a gas pipeline, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych and the Kherson City Council.

No casualties were reported, according to Yanushevych.

Since Kherson's liberation on Nov. 11, Russian troops have been regularly shelling the city. Only in the past two weeks, 19 civilians have been killed by Russian fire, according to local officials.