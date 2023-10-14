Economy Ministry plans to reduce gender pay gap

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Economy Ministry announced on Oct. 14 that it plans to reduce Ukraine's gender pay gap from 18.6% to 13.6% by 2030.

In a statement released by the ministry, First Lady Olena Zelenska emphasized how Russia's all-out war against Ukraine put the initiative at risk.

"During war, development usually dies first, because people think about survival," Zelenska said. However, Ukraine has "made a principled decision to develop despite the war."

According to the ministry, the initiative to lessen the gender pay gap in Ukraine involves improving legislation on equal pay.

Other steps are contributing to overcoming stereotypes and discrimination regarding professions based on gender and creating favorable conditions for a convenient combination of family and professional responsibilities.

"The national strategy for overcoming the gender pay gap is only one of the tools for the transition of our society to new standards. Equality of opportunities is a guarantee of harmonious development of the state and society," Economy Minister Yuliya Svyridenko said.