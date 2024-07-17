Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Gas, Naftogaz, Energy, Business, EBRD
Edit post

EBRD pledges $220 million to boost Ukraine's energy security, create gas reserves

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
A compressor station of the Ukrainian state-run energy company Naftogaz near the city of Kharkiv on Aug. 5, 2014. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will allocate 200 million euros (almost $220 million) to strenghen Ukraine's energy security, the Finance Ministry said on July 16.

A key goal of the investment is to help create strategic natural gas reserves at Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned energy company.

The country's energy infrastructure has been heavily battered by Russia's regular aerial attacks, which also targeted Naftogaz's gas storage sites and other company facilities.

"The EBRD is a leader in supporting energy efficiency initiatives. I am grateful (to them) for understanding the urgent needs of Ukraine and making the necessary decisions," Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

"Today's signing is an important step towards strengthening Ukraine's energy stability in wartimes," the minister noted after penning the relevant agreement with the EBRD's Ukraine and Moldova managing director, Arvid Tuerkner.

As of July 16, the EBRD's 10 projects in Ukraine's public sector have amounted to 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion), while the bank's assistance across all sectors has reached nearly 4 billion euros ($4.36 billion).

The bank plans to continue investing between 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.6 billion to $2.18 billion) annually in Ukraine, the Finance Ministry's statement read.

After Ukraine went through the winter with a relatively stable situation in the energy sector, Russia began attacking the country's gas infrastructure with the arrival of spring.

Naftogaz: Russia’s morning attack targeted gas infrastructure
The Naftogaz Group did not specify in what oblasts the targeted gas facilities were located, nor what the full consequences of the attack were.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.