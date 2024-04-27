Naftogaz: Russia's morning attack targeted gas infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's attack against Ukraine early on April 27 targeted gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group, the company's press release said.

Moscow's troops launched yet another aerial attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the early hours of April 27, hitting energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts.

The Naftogaz Group did not specify in what oblasts the targeted gas facilities were located, nor what the full consequences of the attack were.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt. The attack will not affect the provision of services to Ukrainian consumers and clients of the Group," the company said.

"Our employees and relevant services are dealing with the consequences of the attack."

After Ukraine went through the winter with a relatively stable situation in the energy sector, Russia began attacking the country's gas infrastructure with the arrival of the spring months.

Two of Naftogaz's underground storage facilities were targeted on April 11. The company's sites were also attacked during strikes on March 24 and 29.