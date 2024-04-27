Skip to content
Naftogaz: Russia's morning attack targeted gas infrastructure

by Martin Fornusek April 27, 2024 9:54 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A picture shows a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Aug 5. 2014. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's attack against Ukraine early on April 27 targeted gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group, the company's press release said.

Moscow's troops launched yet another aerial attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the early hours of April 27, hitting energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts.

The Naftogaz Group did not specify in what oblasts the targeted gas facilities were located, nor what the full consequences of the attack were.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt. The attack will not affect the provision of services to Ukrainian consumers and clients of the Group," the company said.

"Our employees and relevant services are dealing with the consequences of the attack."

After Ukraine went through the winter with a relatively stable situation in the energy sector, Russia began attacking the country's gas infrastructure with the arrival of the spring months.

Two of Naftogaz's underground storage facilities were targeted on April 11. The company's sites were also attacked during strikes on March 24 and 29.

Naftogaz CEO: Ukraine ‘has to become an energy-independent state’
Despite Russia’s incessant attacks on Ukraine’s energy system throughout its now more than two-year-old invasion, the country’s oil and gas giant Naftogaz just celebrated its first heating system without any gas imports. It is the “greatest moment in Ukraine’s energy history,” Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek
6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
1:04 PM

Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. “At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.
2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
