Dutch PM makes surprise visit to Ukraine, announces new aid package

by Kateryna Denisova September 2, 2024 5:35 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 2, 2024. (Dick Schoof/X)
New Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof arrived in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 2 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announce a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros ($221 million).

This is Schoof's first visit to Ukraine since he took office in early July. He replaced Mark Rutte who was officially appointed to be the next NATO secretary general starting from October.

"Without exaggeration, the leadership of the Netherlands has helped Ukraine protect thousands and thousands of lives. Our relations are stronger than ever. We stand shoulder to shoulder in the pursuit of a just and lasting peace," Zelensky said.

The aid package for Kyiv will be devoted to protection and repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and includes additional funding for humanitarian aid.

"People in Ukraine have the right to live in freedom and security. And stopping Russia’s attacks on Ukraine is in the security interests of both the Netherlands and Europe as a whole," Schoof wrote on X.

According to Zelensky, the leaders discussed new air defense systems for Ukraine, missiles to them, F-16s fighter jets, and "all the necessary weapons for our defense" against Russia.

As Ukraine marks the beginning of the school year, the two leaders visited the first lesson at one of the schools in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited the city of Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 2, 2024. (President's Office)
Part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian troops. Heavy fighting is raging on about 40 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia, and the city and its nearby areas often endure indiscriminate Russian attacks.

Local authorities plan to open eight more underground schools being built in Zaporizhzhia by the end of the year, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Under Prime Minister Rutte, who has held the top office for 14 years, the Netherlands has taken a proactive role in supporting Ukraine.

The Netherlands has allocated 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to support Ukraine until 2026. The country also spearheaded the fighter jet coalition and joined the drone coalition, pledging to allocate 20 million euros (nearly $22 million) to purchase first-person view (FPV) drones for Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

4:53 PM

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 11.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
