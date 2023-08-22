Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Dutch defense minister appeals to war veterans in Kyiv

by Dinara Khalilova August 22, 2023 6:03 PM 2 min read
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren speaks at the VI International Veterans Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 22, 2023. (The Ministry of Veterans Affairs/Screenshot via Facebook)
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 22 and spoke at the VI International Veterans Forum called "Ukraine. Defenders. The Future."

"We want to help, we want to do everything we can. We feel that this is our responsibility, our task as well," Ollongren said at the event broadcasted on Facebook by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

“You are fighting at the front, but it is our war too."

The official spoke about the Netherlands’ involvement in international efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers and support war veterans.

According to Ollongren, the Netherlands and other allies are working to expand medical rehabilitation capacities in Ukraine, sharing their experience with Ukrainian specialists in the field.

“When we set up this system, we will have a whole network of medical centers in Ukraine based on regional centers for veterans with the best possible care,” she added.

On Aug. 20, the Netherlands and Denmark announced they would provide Ukraine with U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets.

After meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Eindhoven, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 jets from the Netherlands in a "breakthrough arrangement.”

Denmark pledged to deliver 19 planes, with the first six to arrive before the New Year, according to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Reznikov: At least 6-7 months before Ukraine obtains F-16s
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Aug. 22 that it will take at least six to seven months for Ukrainian staff and infrastructure to receive F-16 fighter jets pledged by Western allies.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
