Dutch defense minister appeals to war veterans in Kyiv

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 22 and spoke at the VI International Veterans Forum called "Ukraine. Defenders. The Future."

"We want to help, we want to do everything we can. We feel that this is our responsibility, our task as well," Ollongren said at the event broadcasted on Facebook by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

“You are fighting at the front, but it is our war too."

The official spoke about the Netherlands’ involvement in international efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers and support war veterans.

According to Ollongren, the Netherlands and other allies are working to expand medical rehabilitation capacities in Ukraine, sharing their experience with Ukrainian specialists in the field.

“When we set up this system, we will have a whole network of medical centers in Ukraine based on regional centers for veterans with the best possible care,” she added.

On Aug. 20, the Netherlands and Denmark announced they would provide Ukraine with U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets.

After meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Eindhoven, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 jets from the Netherlands in a "breakthrough arrangement.”

Denmark pledged to deliver 19 planes, with the first six to arrive before the New Year, according to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.