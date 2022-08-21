Daughter of Alexander Dugin, ideologist behind Kremlin's war in Ukraine, killed near Moscow.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Daria Dugina, 29, was killed by a car bomb near Moscow. She worked for her father's political organization, the Eurasia Movement, actively supported Russia's war against Ukraine, and was sanctioned by the U.S.



Dugin is a Russian political philosopher and ultranationalist who backs the idea of dismemberment of Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and making them part of Russia. In the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he has called for killings of Ukrainians.

