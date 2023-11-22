Duda to Ukraine: 'We will help you on your way to the EU and NATO'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU in a video address posted to the platform X on Nov. 21.

The message of support arrived on the 10th anniversary of Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, a grassroots social uprising that grew out of pro-EU demonstrations in the fall of 2013.

Duda congratulated Ukraine on the European Commission's recommendation to begin EU accession talks and said Poland would continue to support Ukrainian sovereignty in its fight against Russian aggression.

"Because no one understands better than the Poles what a high price to pay for freedom and independence," Duda said.

"We will help you on your way to the EU and NATO, because we want to see you in our European family as soon as possible."

European Council President Charles Michel met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Nov. 21 to discuss Ukraine's path to EU membership.

"I am absolutely convinced that our future will be safer with Ukraine within the European Union," Michel said.

Ukraine's accession to the EU has met some resistance, notably from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has consistently opposed both sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine.

Duda's words of support also come on the heels of increased tensions between Poland and Ukraine.

A protest led by Polish truckers at the Polish-Ukrainian border has entered its third week amid deadlocked negotiations. Prior to Poland's parliamentary elections in October, the country's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) had adopted increasingly oppositional stances to Ukraine, spurred by disputes over grain.