Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Duda: No diplomatic conflict between Poland, Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 8, 2023 10:59 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda after commemorating the victims of the Volyn tragedy at the Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine on July 9, 2023. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no diplomatic conflict between Poland and Ukraine, and talks to resolve the grain trade disputes continue uninterrupted, Polish President Andrzej Duda told Polsat News on Oct. 8.

Poland's head of state, however, emphasized that when it comes to relations with Kyiv, Polish interest would always take priority.

Duda brought up the tragic incident from last November when a missile killed two people in Poland's Przewodow. According to the president, the projectile was a stray Ukrainian air defense missile.

"It was simply an accident that the missile fell on our soil. A sad, terrible accident, but I tell the truth because Poles deserve it," Duda said.

Warsaw said on Sept. 28 that according to the Polish investigators, a Ukrainian S-300 missile that was launched to intercept a Russian strike accidentally flew into Polish territory, causing the deadly accident.

Kyiv has denied responsibility for the attack but confirmed that its forces attempted to intercept a Russian projectile near and during the timeframe of the missile strike in Poland.

Duda said further during the interview that Warsaw seeks to protect the interests of its own farmers when it comes to trade import disputes with Ukraine.

However, he noted that the talks on resolving the issue are ongoing, stressing that there is "no diplomatic conflict" between the two countries. Duda complained that Ukrainian officials do not emphasize enough that despite the ban on domestic sales, Poland continues to transit Ukrainian grain through its territory.

The president also pointed out that the contracts of Polish arms companies for Rosomak and Krab vehicles, Piorun man-portable air-defense systems, and Grot assault rifles for Ukraine are currently being implemented.

After Poland and several other countries decided to extend their ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports past the EU's deadline on Sept. 15, Kyiv proposed a system of permits to manage grain exports.

On Oct. 6, Ukraine decided to suspend its complaint against Poland at the World Trade Organization, saying it wants to find a "constructive solution within the framework of the entire EU."

Author: Martin Fornusek
