Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Drone with 22 kilograms of drugs brought down by border guards in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2024 2:12 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian border guards display a cache of drugs being transported by a quadcopter that they brought down on the border of Volyn Oblast, according to an announcement on Feb. 11, 2024. (State Border Guard Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian border guards said on Feb. 11 that they had brought down a quadcopter carrying 22.5 kilograms of hashish with an estimated value of Hr 13 million ($346,000).      

According to the border service announcement, the drug drone was taken down on the edge of a Volyn Oblast border town. The region borders both Poland and Belarus.

Three men were arrested in connection with the drone.

Law enforcers said searches turned up additional drones and “other evidence,” which they didn’t specify. The drones, drugs, and the men’s vehicles were seized.

Border guards and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the drone was carrying the drug in two containers.

A video posted by law enforcers showed what looked like multiple stacks of hashish wrapped in individual plastic packages.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
1:44 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.
7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.