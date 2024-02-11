Drone with 22 kilograms of drugs brought down by border guards in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian border guards said on Feb. 11 that they had brought down a quadcopter carrying 22.5 kilograms of hashish with an estimated value of Hr 13 million ($346,000).

According to the border service announcement, the drug drone was taken down on the edge of a Volyn Oblast border town. The region borders both Poland and Belarus.

Three men were arrested in connection with the drone.

Law enforcers said searches turned up additional drones and “other evidence,” which they didn’t specify. The drones, drugs, and the men’s vehicles were seized.

Border guards and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the drone was carrying the drug in two containers.

A video posted by law enforcers showed what looked like multiple stacks of hashish wrapped in individual plastic packages.