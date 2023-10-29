Drone strikes reported on oil refinery in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive drone struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodarsk Krai at 3:24 a.m. on Oct. 29, Russian Telegram channel Baza reported, adding that a fire broke out at the facility following the strike.



According to Baza, there were no casualties. The refinery’s headquarters reportedly said that the fire was localized and contained within 30 minutes.

As with many similar smaller strikes on Russian territory, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 36 fixed-wing drones over the Black Sea and Crimea overnight on Oct. 29.