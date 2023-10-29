Russia claims 36 drones downed in Black Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Oct. 29 that its forces have destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and northwestern Crimea.

Several explosions were heard near Chornomorske and Saky in occupied Crimea late on Oct. 28, according to several Telegram channels.

Explosions have been occurring regularly in Russian-annexed Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry alleges that these explosions are the result of Ukrainian attacks.

Starting in the summer of 2023, there have been a series of increasingly destructive attacks on Russian military facilities on the occupied peninsula.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 24 that recent Ukrainian attacks have denied the Russian fleet safe haven and secure maritime corridors in the western part of the Black Sea, as Kyiv's troops look to squeeze Russian-installed forces out of Crimea.