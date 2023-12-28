Drone debris causes fire at Odesa high-rise

This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from an intercepted Russian drone caused a fire to break out at a high-rise building in Odesa on Dec. 28, Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russian forces launched attack drones at Odesa Oblast late at night on Dec. 28. Ukrainian air defense units shot down one of the drones, causing debris to strike a high-rise building and start a fire.

Kiper said that casualties and details of the damage are still under investigation.

Kiper also urged residents to remain sheltered, as the attack is ongoing, and air defense is still at work in Odesa Oblast.

An overnight drone attack on Dec. 27 killed two people and injured three others, including a teenager.