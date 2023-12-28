Skip to content
Drone debris causes fire at Odesa high-rise

by Abbey Fenbert December 29, 2023 12:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from an intercepted Russian drone caused a fire to break out at a high-rise building in Odesa on Dec. 28, Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russian forces launched attack drones at Odesa Oblast late at night on Dec. 28. Ukrainian air defense units shot down one of the drones, causing debris to strike a high-rise building and start a fire.

Kiper said that casualties and details of the damage are still under investigation.

Kiper also urged residents to remain sheltered, as the attack is ongoing, and air defense is still at work in Odesa Oblast.

An overnight drone attack on Dec. 27 killed two people and injured three others, including a teenager.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
