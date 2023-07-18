Donations Manager for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a donations manager position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Optimize the donations strategy at The Kyiv Independent today through continuous learning and feedback cycles;

Build relationships with our community of existing donors (taking calls, attending stakeholder events and owning email communications with the donor network);

Take a lead on grant writing and proposal building;

Implementing good CRM practices so that The Kyiv Independent builds a shared understanding of donor interactions;

Help develop The Kyiv Independent’s nascent reader-referral program so that our donor network grows through word of mouth;

Demonstrate clear return on investment to donors in terms of company projects and key milestones;

Identify and expand new donation opportunities through reachout and enhanced relationships with other organizations operating in Ukraine;

Grow the average size of donation and lifetime value of our donors.

Requirements:

1-3 years of experience managing individual and company donations / fundraising programs;

Experience in the media and/or charity sector is a plus;

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Knowledge of Hubspot CRM and prospecting tools (e.g. LinkedIn Sales Navigator);

Ability to demonstrate leadership skills and strong teamworking abilities;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of The Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Swift career progression based on OKRs being hit;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Work with major philanthropic organizations and incredibly passionate donors.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.