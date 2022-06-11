Distribution of Russian passports starts in occupied Kherson.

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported that only 23 people had received Russian passports in Kherson so far. These include pro-Russian ex-mayor Volodymyr Saldo. In May Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Ukrainian residents of occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to obtain Russian passports under a simplified procedure. In 2019, Russia imposed a similar law allowing residents of occupied parts of the Donbas to receive Russian citizenship.