This audio is created with AI assistance

After a five-month blockade of Ukrainian ports, the first ships carrying Ukrainian grain have finally started sailing to the rest of the world.

Russia has historically used food as a weapon — and this time around, it’s no different.

In this episode of "Did the War End?" we are joined by two experts to discuss the oncoming food crisis caused by Russia.

