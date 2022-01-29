Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Business, GDP, Economic growth, Economy
Edit post

Deputy economy minister: Ukraine's GDP hit $200 billion for first time in 30 years

by Daria Shulzhenko January 29, 2022 3:45 PM 2 min read
Ukraine’s GDP has reached $200 billion in 2021, the highest it's ever been since independence, according to the Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin (Julia Berezovska/ Press office NBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s gross domestic product was $200 billion in 2021, the highest it's ever been since the country became independent in 1991, Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin said on Jan. 28.

The country managed to hit this peak in spite of the setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic and close to eight years of being under attack by Russia and its proxies.

Last year's GDP was also a steep increase from 2020, when it was just $155 billion, according to the World Bank's figures.

Kudin pointed out the figure during a roundtable discussion with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), adding that Ukraine has achieved macroeconomic stability, “which is the foundation without which economic growth is impossible.”

“Ukraine has a record GDP of $200 billion, sufficient foreign exchange reserves, and an average salary increase of 21% – these are the indicators with which the Ukrainian economy ended 2021,” he wrote on Facebook soon after the meeting.

However, according to Kudin, the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s war on Ukraine, the global surge in gas prices and the weakening hryvnia have been “adverse factors” for Ukraine’s economy.

“As a result, we achieved economic growth of 3% of GDP in spite of the forecasted 4.6%,” he wrote.

Earlier in October, the National Bank of Ukraine downgraded the country’s economic growth forecast for 2021 from 3.8% to 3.1%, due to the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased gas prices.

The International Monetary Fund's projected that Ukraine's GDP would grow by 3.2% in 2022.

Russia's recent buildup of over 120,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in preparation for a possible invasion has hurt the economy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Hr 12.5 billion ($446 million) in investments flowed out of Ukraine as a result of fear. The government has also had to dip into its reserves to stabilize the hryvnia, which fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in seven years on Jan. 27, closing at an exchange rate of Hr 28.95 per $1.

The president said Ukraine will need about $5 billion to stabilize the economy.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.