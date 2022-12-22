Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Denmark to provide Ukraine with $42 million in military assistance

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2022 2:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has allocated more than $42 million (DKK 300 million) of additional military aid for Ukraine, according to the country’s Defense Ministry. “Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also our and Europe’s fight for freedom…The government will continue to support Ukrainians in the financial, military, and humanitarian spheres,” said the minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

The funds will be donated to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), an initiative launched by the U.K. and responsible for purchasing weapons for Ukraine.

In October, Denmark, together with Germany and Norway, promised to jointly purchase 16 Zuzana-2 self-propelled wheeled tank howitzers from Slovakia to provide additional assistance to Ukraine. The howitzers are supposed to be delivered in 2023.

As of October 2022, Denmark has provided over 500 million euro worth of military aid to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
