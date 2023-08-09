Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry official charged over loss of almost $430,000 in public funds

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 10:32 PM 1 min read
The SBU charged a Defense Ministry official with the loss of state funds of almost Hr 16 million ($430,000). (Source: SBU)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 9 that it had charged an official of the Defense Ministry for causing a loss of state funds of almost Hr 16 million ($430,000).

In 2017, a private company won a tender for the construction of a road on the territory of a military base. The firm requested an advance payment of $430,000 from one of the military units of the Vinnytsia garrison, amounting to 70% of the total sum, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

In violation of the agreement, the deputy director of the Defense Ministry's Financial Department permitted the unit to transfer the funds to the company, the Bureau added.

According to the investigation, the contractors never carried out the work and effectively stole public money.

The SBU said that the authorities are considering removing the charged official from his position and issuing a detention order. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison.

The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
