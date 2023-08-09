Defense Ministry official charged over loss of almost $430,000 in public funds

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 9 that it had charged an official of the Defense Ministry for causing a loss of state funds of almost Hr 16 million ($430,000).

In 2017, a private company won a tender for the construction of a road on the territory of a military base. The firm requested an advance payment of $430,000 from one of the military units of the Vinnytsia garrison, amounting to 70% of the total sum, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

In violation of the agreement, the deputy director of the Defense Ministry's Financial Department permitted the unit to transfer the funds to the company, the Bureau added.

According to the investigation, the contractors never carried out the work and effectively stole public money.

The SBU said that the authorities are considering removing the charged official from his position and issuing a detention order. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison.