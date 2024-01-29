Skip to content
Defense Ministry inspects enlistment offices, food warehouses, uncovers many violations

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 10:34 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov attends a joint press conference with Defense Minister of Latvia Andris Spruds in Kyiv on Dec. 12, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies continue to carry out surprise inspections in regional enlistment offices and food warehouses and have already found many violations, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Jan. 28 on Facebook.

Multiple cases of power abuse, illegal enrichment, and corruption in Ukraine's military enlistment offices have been reported since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Under its previous leadership, the Defense Ministry has also been involved in numerous corruption scandals connected to inflated prices or low-quality supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Umerov, the Defense Ministry aims to fix all the drawbacks systematically and cooperates with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The defense minister did not specify which enlistment offices and warehouses have been already inspected.

The inspection uncovered violations in food delivery worth more than Hr 50 million ($1.32 million), Umerov noted. In response to discovered violations, the Defense Ministry changed the supplier of some military units.

"We will continue, and there will be more news," Umerov wrote.

The Defense Ministry also returned to the state budget Hr 1.5 billion (nearly $40 million) embezzled in an artillery shells scheme that was uncovered last week. In a separate case, the ministry won a lawsuit against the Lviv Arsenal defense company, which had failed to deliver mines worth $40 million.

In the summer of 2023, a journalistic investigation uncovered that Yevhen Borysov, the former head of Odesa's military enlistment office, had acquired property worth $4.5 million in Spain during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A media investigation into Borysov's extensive property in Spain has sparked a nationwide inspection into illicit practices in Ukraine's military enlistment offices.

In October 2023, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention reported that six military enlistment officials were suspected of illegally acquiring assets worth over Hr 255 million ($6.7 million) in the past half a year.

State Bureau of Investigation says it uncovered ‘unprecedented’ scheme to evade mobilization
An investigation by Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBR) revealed a widespread scheme in which regional military enlistment offices received bribes in exchange for helping people evade mobilization, the SBR wrote on Nov. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

9:18 AM

Romanian far-right leader lays claim on Ukrainian regions, Moldova.

Claudiu Tarziu, one of the leaders of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, said his country should "reunite" with Moldova and the Ukrainian border regions of Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, and Zakarpattia, the G4Media online outlet reported on Jan. 27.
11:16 PM

Stoltenberg: China is watching allies' resolve on Ukraine.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Washington to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill.In an interview with Fox News, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine and eventually adding it to the alliance would be a “good deal” for the U.S. and NATO, as Beijing is watching and taking note of the allies’ resolve.
