Military enlistment officials suspected of illegally acquiring $7 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention suspects six military enlistment officials of illegally acquiring assets worth over Hr 255 million ($7 million) in the last half a year, the agency reported on Oct. 23.

The officials implicated in the investigation include Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa military enlistment office, who is suspected of illegally acquiring over $5 million.

A media investigation into Borysov's extensive property in Spain has sparked a nationwide inspection into illicit practices in Ukraine's military enlistment offices.

The corruption prevention agency also said that Borysov's deputy, Denys Halushko, is suspected of illegal enrichment in the amount of over $380,000.

Other suspected officials include the head of one of Odesa's district enlistment offices, Viacheslav Kushnerov (suspected of illegally acquiring $1.3 million), and the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's enlistment office, Anatolii Pikal ($230,000), the agency said.

The list further includes an undisclosed deputy head of the Poltava Oblast enlistment office ($50,000) and the head of one of Lviv Oblast's district enlistment offices ($120,000).

The agency monitored the lifestyle of the officials in question and their families, discovering that they possessed expensive real estate and other properties and could not prove a legal source of funds for their acquisitions.

The agency noted that one of the most widespread practices of illegal enrichment among military enlistment officials is taking bribes to help potential recruits avoid the draft.

The cases of the six officials have been handed over to relevant agencies.

By October, the nationwide inspection of enlistment offices and military medical commissions uncovered 260 cases of suspected violations, the State Bureau of Investigation reported.