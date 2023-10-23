Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military enlistment officials suspected of illegally acquiring $7 million

by Martin Fornusek October 23, 2023 6:40 PM 1 min read
Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa military enlistment office, during the court session on July 25, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention suspects six military enlistment officials of illegally acquiring assets worth over Hr 255 million ($7 million) in the last half a year, the agency reported on Oct. 23.

The officials implicated in the investigation include Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa military enlistment office, who is suspected of illegally acquiring over $5 million.

A media investigation into Borysov's extensive property in Spain has sparked a nationwide inspection into illicit practices in Ukraine's military enlistment offices.

The corruption prevention agency also said that Borysov's deputy, Denys Halushko, is suspected of illegal enrichment in the amount of over $380,000.

Other suspected officials include the head of one of Odesa's district enlistment offices, Viacheslav Kushnerov (suspected of illegally acquiring $1.3 million), and the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's enlistment office, Anatolii Pikal ($230,000), the agency said.

The list further includes an undisclosed deputy head of the Poltava Oblast enlistment office ($50,000) and the head of one of Lviv Oblast's district enlistment offices ($120,000).

The agency monitored the lifestyle of the officials in question and their families, discovering that they possessed expensive real estate and other properties and could not prove a legal source of funds for their acquisitions.

The agency noted that one of the most widespread practices of illegal enrichment among military enlistment officials is taking bribes to help potential recruits avoid the draft.

The cases of the six officials have been handed over to relevant agencies.

By October, the nationwide inspection of enlistment offices and military medical commissions uncovered 260 cases of suspected violations, the State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.