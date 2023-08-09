Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Defense Ministry: Military has 'not confirmed' Dnipro River raid

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2023 2:45 PM 2 min read
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the military has "not confirmed" reports that Ukrainian forces conducted a raid on the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

"The original source of this information was the Russians. And then this information was spread," Maliar said in a televised interview. "These are the laws of social media development, nothing can be stopped. But as of now, the General Staff has not confirmed it."

On Aug. 8, a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Ukrainian forces appeared to have crossed the Dnipro into Russian-occupied positions in Kherson Oblast.

The river divides Ukrainian and Russian positions for hundreds of kilometers along the southern front.

According to the ISW, multiple Russian war bloggers said that around seven boats carrying Ukrainian troops disembarked on the east bank of the Dnipro River, near Kozachi Laheri. They reported that Ukrainian forces managed to breach Russian defenses and push forward by up to 800 meters.

"As soon as the General Staff confirms it, we will definitely discuss it if there is any news," Maliar continued.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been underway in at least three directions in Ukraine's southwest and east since early July.

Ukraine war latest: Counteroffensive is ‘challenging,’ says Zelensky as Western pressure mounts
Key developments on Aug. 8: * Russian Aug. 7 attack on Pokrovsk kills 9, injures 82 * Ukrainian forces hold initiative as counteroffensive underway, says Zelensky * Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast * UK imposes biggest sanctions against companies helping Russia’s military effort…
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
