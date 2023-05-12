Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry: 740 air raid sirens in Kyiv since start of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 5:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, 740 air raid sirens have sounded in Kyiv, the Defense Ministry reported on May 12.

According to the Defense Ministry, the air raid sirens combined lasted 851 hours and 38 minutes, or over 35 days.

For many Kyiv residents, those 851 hours and 38 minutes were spent hiding in bomb shelters or windowless corridors, sometimes to the sound of explosions.

However, "not a single missile or drone has reached its target" in Kyiv over the past two months thanks to the work of air defense, the Defense Ministry wrote.

Russia repeatedly attempted to attack Ukraine's capital city in the days leading up to May 9, a major holiday in Russia that marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazism during World War II.

On May 6, Ukraine's Air Force publicly admitted that a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missile had been shot down over Kyiv Oblast for the first time since the start of the war using Patriot air defense systems.

Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine
The wait is over — after almost a year of refusals and hesitation, Western-provided MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems have finally arrived and become operational in Ukraine. On April 21 and 26, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the full employment of two Patriot batteries. As Ukraine’s own Soviet-er…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.