Death toll of Russian drone strike on Sumy rises to 2

by Dinara Khalilova July 3, 2023 7:32 PM 1 min read
An apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, damaged by a Russian drone strike on July 3, 2023. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's July 3 drone attack on the northern city of Sumy has risen to two, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Nineteen more people were injured, with four of them still in the hospitals — two in intensive care and two in moderate condition.

Fifteen victims had already returned home after receiving medical assistance, the regional authorities wrote. Among them was a five-year-old child.

Russia launched four Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones at the city's center at 10:49 a.m. local time. The attack reportedly damaged two apartment buildings and an administrative building.

Sumy, which lies around 50 kilometers from the Russian border, is home to 250,000 residents. Russian forces regularly target Sumy Oblast, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Russia has used Shahed-type drones, produced and supplied by Iran, to attack Ukraine since last fall, killing dozens of civilians and heavily damaging the country's energy system.

