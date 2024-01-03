Death toll of Dec. 29 strikes against Kyiv rises to 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian strike against Kyiv on Dec. 29 has risen to 30 as another person died in the hospital, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Jan. 3.

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack against multiple regions of Ukraine on Dec. 29, killing over 50 people and wounding over 160. Some 29 people were injured in the capital alone.

Ukrainian air defense downed 114 of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, according to the Air Force.

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Jan. 2, launching almost 100 missiles and 35 drones, killing at least five people and injuring at least 130.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of the drones, as well as 72 missiles.

Moscow began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last year.