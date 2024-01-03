Skip to content
Death toll of Dec. 29 strikes against Kyiv rises to 30

by Martin Fornusek January 3, 2024 10:08 AM 1 min read
A damaged building is seen after the Russian missile attack on one of Kyiv's districts, Dec. 29, 2023. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
The death toll of a Russian strike against Kyiv on Dec. 29 has risen to 30 as another person died in the hospital, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Jan. 3.

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack against multiple regions of Ukraine on Dec. 29, killing over 50 people and wounding over 160. Some 29 people were injured in the capital alone.

Ukrainian air defense downed 114 of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, according to the Air Force.

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Jan. 2, launching almost 100 missiles and 35 drones, killing at least five people and injuring at least 130.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of the drones, as well as 72 missiles.

Moscow began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last year.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
