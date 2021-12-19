Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, Russia, Sanctions, Nord Stream 2
Edit post

Deal reached in US Senate for vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions

by Dylan Carter December 19, 2021 5:52 PM 2 min read
Workers install pipeline maintenance systems at the Nord Stream 2 receiving station in Lubmin, Germany on Aug. 2, 2019. (Nord Stream 2/Paul Langrock)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have reached an agreement to confirm more than 36 nominees for ambassadorships and senior positions in exchange for a vote on renewed sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project.

According to American publication Politico, the deal struck on the morning of Dec. 18 will end Cruz’s block on the confirmations. The Republican has been obstructing them in protest of U.S. President Joe Biden’s May decision to waive sanctions on the pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 is an undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany allowing Russia to bypass Ukraine. If it’s allowed to operate, Ukraine can lose up to $2 billion in transit fees per year, as well as an important bargaining chip to hold back Russia’s aggression.

The U.S. Congress had authorized sanctions on Nord Stream 2 but in May, Biden waived them saying it was “almost complete” and he didn’t want to sabotage his ability to repair relations with Germany, which wanted the pipeline. On July 20, Biden and Merkel struck a deal on Nord Stream 2, agreeing the U.S can trigger sanctions against Russia if Nord Stream 2 is used as a “political weapon.”

Senator Ted Cruz vehemently opposed this deal, promising that he would use “all options” to stop the Nord Stream 2 project. Cruz stated that the pipeline, if completed, would “give [Russia] billions of dollars to put into use for malign efforts in Europe and throughout the world.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz official portrait, 2019. (Wikipedia)

Since then, Cruz held up dozens of important nominations by interfering with the Senate's practice of confirming candidates by unanimous consent. By forcing a vote on each appointment, he took up time on the Senate floor, slowing down its work.

Several Democratic Senators criticised Cruz’s tactics, claiming that his actions were impacting U.S. national security. Senator Chris Coons had described Cruz’s actions as “unreasonable” and called for Republicans to end their block on nominees. The Biden administration said it was causing a “personnel crisis.”

In exchange for Cruz removing his interference, Schumer agreed to table a vote on new Nord Stream 2 sanctions before Jan. 14. Cruz has stated that he would lift all his blocks on nominees when the bill passes through the Senate.

Cruz’s bill, which will reapply sanctions introduced under early mandates, would need to gain at least 60 votes to pass the Senate, which is now composed of 50 Democrats, 48 Republicans and two Independents who caucus with the Democrats.

According to Reuters, a senior Republican congressional aide believes that the bill will likely pass. This would lead to a significant reversal of the U.S’s permissive foreign policy on Nord Stream 2.

The sanctions debate is coming at a dangerous time for Ukraine. Since November, Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders and inside occupied territories, preparing for a possible invasion in the first two months of 2022.

The U.S. has spoken with Germany, France, Italy and the U.K. about punitive measures in case Russia invades. These include the shutdown of Nord Stream 2.

Other penalties may include blocking Russian companies from global capital markets, targeted financial penalties and the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT international banking transaction system.

Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter
Business reporter
Dylan Carter is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied modern languages at the University College of London and Paris Sorbonne IV. He worked as an assistant lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics and at Ukrinform before joining the Kyiv Post in June 2021.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.