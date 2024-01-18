Minister: Davos forum to open landmark government technology center in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The organizers of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will open a Government Technology Center in Kyiv, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said following a meeting in Davos on Jan. 17.

Fedorov wrote on Telegram that he had signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum president Borge Brende on the establishment of the center, only the second of its kind in the world.

A letter of intent was signed and a formal agreement was still to be concluded, the WEF reported .

According to the minister, the center will focus on the digital transformation of the government, the development of e-governance, and digital skills. It will help Ukrainian startups and innovators to share their experience with foreign partners and accelerate digital reforms in Ukraine.

The establishment of the Global Government Technology Centre in Berlin was announced a day earlier.

The move "proves that international partners highly value the development of innovation and technology in Ukraine," Fedorov said, adding that Ukraine was "gradually becoming global leaders in the digital transformation of governments and states."

In recent years, Ukraine has evolved into a "global GovTech powerhouse," the WEF said, noting that Ukraine became the first country with a digital ID system that can be used across the nation and the fourth in Europe to launch a digital driving license.

Almost 20 million Ukrainians already use the Diia application, which allows them to access key documents and government services.