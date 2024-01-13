Skip to content
Minister urges Ukrainians to create drones for army at home

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 11:13 PM 2 min read
An FPV drone (Mykhailo Fedorov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Jan. 13 urged Ukrainians to create drones for the military at home as part of the "People's Drone" project.

According to Fedorov, the Victory Drones NGO is behind the "People's Drone" project. Participants can take a free engineering course to teach themselves how to assemble a 7-inch FPV (first-person-view) drone at home.

FPV drones are cheap to manufacture and can be precisely flown into targets. They have the capability of destroying much more expensive military equipment.

The drones are "game-changers" in the war, according to Fedorov.

The course offers Zoom sessions with instructors, a list of components, and must-have tools and materials to purchase to construct an FPV drone, as well as access to a community of engineers who offer advice and answers to any questions.

The assembled drone is handed over to Victory Drones instructors for quality tests, and if they pass, they are transferred to the military.

"Participants in the course have already handed over more than 100 drones to the military. Overall, more than 80% of them were submitted to Victory Drones instructors in good working condition, while the rest needed some adjustments. This is a very high success rate for pilot assembly!" Fedorov said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
