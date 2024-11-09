Skip to content
Dare to Ukraine, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

by Masha Lavrova November 9, 2024
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the fifth episode of “Dare to Ukraine,” we explore Kharkiv, a city that embodies resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. As Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv is renowned for its diverse architecture and vibrant arts scene.

Despite enduring severe damage and remaining under the constant horror of Russia’s war, Kharkiv’s spirit remains unbroken, with its community determined to keep the city alive through art, innovation, and unity. Join our host, Masha Lavrova, as she explores the multifaceted character of Kharkiv — from the haunting history of Slovo House to the dynamic energy of the Yermilov Center and Nafta Theater. Discover local culinary gems and hear powerful stories of resilience that define this extraordinary city.

This episode is supported by Promova, a Ukrainian-founded language learning platform. With 15 million downloads, Promova addresses common language-learning challenges through engaging, bite-sized lessons that fit into busy lives. Offering real-life vocabulary, short videos, books, and AI-powered speaking practice, it’s tailored to each user’s goals and learning style. Start your language journey with Promova and save up to 50% with a Premium subscription: https://bit.ly/3YUpVhi

“Dare to Ukraine” is open for commercial partnership/sponsorship! Contact us today at [email protected] to talk to the sales team and learn about commercial partnership opportunities.

The Kyiv Independent E-store: https://store.kyivindependent.com.

Team:
Executive producer & story editor: Toma Istomina
Director: Tetiana Koronkova
Host & scriptwriter: Masha Lavrova
Line producer: Valeriia Snopkova
Camera persons: Olena Zashko, Max Pavlun.
Video editor: Vladyslav Samusenko.
Motion designer: Dana Loboda

Masha Lavrova
Masha Lavrova
TikTok Producer and Video Host
Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer and video host at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia. Read more
News Feed

8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
