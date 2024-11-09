Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the fifth episode of “Dare to Ukraine,” we explore Kharkiv, a city that embodies resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. As Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv is renowned for its diverse architecture and vibrant arts scene.



Despite enduring severe damage and remaining under the constant horror of Russia’s war, Kharkiv’s spirit remains unbroken, with its community determined to keep the city alive through art, innovation, and unity. Join our host, Masha Lavrova, as she explores the multifaceted character of Kharkiv — from the haunting history of Slovo House to the dynamic energy of the Yermilov Center and Nafta Theater. Discover local culinary gems and hear powerful stories of resilience that define this extraordinary city.

