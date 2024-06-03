Danish Ambassador holds discussions with top authority of Kyiv Regional Military Administration about collaborative initiatives for Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

During a meeting between Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, the Danish Ambassador to Ukraine, priority projects for the Kyiv region were discussed.



The talks focused on enhancing regional security by acquiring more military equipment for anti-aircraft units. Other topics included the need for reconstruction in the region, for housing, schools, and hospitals.



"All children should be able to study and attend daycare. And this is impossible without well-equipped shelters,” Kravchenko said.



The parties talked about the importance of improving healthcare with more medical equipment, and establishing a rehabilitation center for both military personnel and civilians.



"Here we need additional medical equipment to provide affordable, timely, and high-quality services, regardless of which settlement in Kyiv region a person lives in," Kravchenko noted.



The discussion also highlighted the significance of foreign investments in boosting Ukrainian business and creating new jobs.



Kravchenko expressed gratitude for Denmark's continued support, noting their recent allocation of 250 million Danish kroner for Ukraine's most vulnerable populations.



Denmark has been a strong ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.



According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Kyiv, committing around 4.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) as of February 2024.

At 1.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.