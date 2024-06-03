Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Denmark, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, European allies
Edit post

Danish Ambassador holds discussions with top authority of Kyiv Regional Military Administration about collaborative initiatives for Kyiv Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil June 3, 2024 5:31 AM 2 min read
Ruslan Kravchenko and Ambassador of Denmark Ole Egberg Mikkelsen discuss the implementation of priority projects for the Kyiv region on June 2, 2024. (Kyiv Regional Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

During a meeting between Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, the Danish Ambassador to Ukraine, priority projects for the Kyiv region were discussed.

The talks focused on enhancing regional security by acquiring more military equipment for anti-aircraft units. Other topics included the need for reconstruction in the region, for housing, schools, and hospitals.

"All children should be able to study and attend daycare. And this is impossible without well-equipped shelters,” Kravchenko said.

The parties talked about the importance of improving healthcare with more medical equipment, and establishing a rehabilitation center for both military personnel and civilians.

"Here we need additional medical equipment to provide affordable, timely, and high-quality services, regardless of which settlement in Kyiv region a person lives in," Kravchenko noted.

The discussion also highlighted the significance of foreign investments in boosting Ukrainian business and creating new jobs.

Kravchenko expressed gratitude for Denmark's continued support, noting their recent allocation of 250 million Danish kroner for Ukraine's most vulnerable populations.

Denmark has been a strong ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Kyiv, committing around 4.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) as of February 2024.

At 1.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.

Zelensky meets with Singapore’s president to discuss bilateral relations
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Singapore’s clear stance on the war in Ukraine and discussed prospects of bilateral relations with his Singaporean counterpart, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President’s Office said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.