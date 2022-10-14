Danilov: Russia used two-thirds of high-precision missiles it had on Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

There's only 25-28% of the high-precision missiles left out of the total amount Russia had before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov told NV, referring to Ukraine's intelligence data.

Danilov added that the time when Russia wouldn't be able to use those missiles "is already approaching."

For Russia to keep up with its mass attacks – like on Oct. 10 – it would have to increase its missile production by more than 20%, which is problematic for them due to the sanctions and "bottleneck with skilled labor," the Kyiv Independent reported, citing the Center for European Policy Analysis.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia had launched 3,500 missiles at Ukraine as of August.