Danilov: Russia has missiles for 3-4 more mass attacks on Ukraine before running out of stocks

Russia has enough stockpiles of missiles for three-four more large-scale attacks on Ukraine, but then it will be left “completely out of missiles,” National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda published on Dec. 19.

According to Danilov, “they (Russian troops) have already passed the limit (of rockets’ amount) that according to the regulations they should have kept, and they passed it quite a long time ago.”

Danilov said exhausting the missile supplies is “unacceptable” for the military as they “may have completely different challenges, and they have to leave at least some reserve.”

Russia, however, has “more or less enough” S-300 rockets in its arsenal to continue striking Ukrainian cities, Danilov told Ukrainska Pravda.

Earlier on Nov. 22, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia had used most of its high-precision missile arsenal to attack Ukraine. According to the data provided by Reznikov, Moscow then had 119 Iskander missiles left in stock compared to 900 before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 229 Kalibr cruise missiles left compared to 500 as of Feb. 23.



Russia has fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure since early October, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

In total, Russia has launched more than 4,500 missile strikes at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia has unleashed seven large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine since Oct. 10, targeting critical infrastructure and killing dozens of civilians.

In its latest attack on Dec. 16, Moscow launched 72 missiles at the country.

