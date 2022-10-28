Zelensky: Russia has launched over 4,500 missile strikes on Ukraine since February

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 27 that Russian forces launched over 30 drones in the last two days and the Ukrainian military downed 23 Shahed-type drones. Ukrainian forces also downed Russia's Kh-59 guided air missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and a Su-25 attack aircraft over the same reporting period.

"In total, Russia has carried out 4,500 missile strikes and more than 8,000 air raids," Zelensky said. "Together we will clip the wings of those metal monsters. Enemy planes will fall. Enemy helicopters will fall. Shaheds (Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones) will fall. Only the Ukrainian people will not fall."