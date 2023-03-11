Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Danilov: Russia burning through decades of weapon supplies

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2023 4:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is quickly going through decades of weapon stockpiles, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Twitter on March 11.

Danilov said that Russia expected to fight a quick blitzkrieg operation after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, but that is not what happened.

The official added that Russia's "corrupt economy" was incapable of supplying its front-line needs and now needs external assistance “as a matter of primary importance.”

In the opening days of the full-scale invasion, Russia tried to assault Kyiv to quickly seize control of the Ukrainian government. Instead, it became bogged down in a prolonged and bloody all-out assault against a determined defender supplied with advanced Western weapons.

There have been multiple reports about Russia’s dwindling stockpiles of modern vehicles, ammunition, and long-range advanced precision missiles.

Season of offensives: What to expect from the spring campaign in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.