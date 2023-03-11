Danilov: Russia burning through decades of weapon supplies

Russia is quickly going through decades of weapon stockpiles, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Twitter on March 11.
Danilov said that Russia expected to fight a quick blitzkrieg operation after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, but that is not what happened.
The official added that Russia's "corrupt economy" was incapable of supplying its front-line needs and now needs external assistance “as a matter of primary importance.”
In the opening days of the full-scale invasion, Russia tried to assault Kyiv to quickly seize control of the Ukrainian government. Instead, it became bogged down in a prolonged and bloody all-out assault against a determined defender supplied with advanced Western weapons.
There have been multiple reports about Russia’s dwindling stockpiles of modern vehicles, ammunition, and long-range advanced precision missiles.