Danilov: IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia failed to bring desired results.

Nothing changed with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited it in early September, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council. "The situation would have improved only if the terrorists took their weapons and explosives and left the power plant," Danilov said. After the visit, the IAEA delegation left two representatives to continue working at the plant on a permanent basis.